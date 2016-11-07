Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Gemma Beardsley, 19, of Lindrick Close, Grantham: admits driving a Fiat vehicle on the A1 at Balderton on September 25 with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg – and committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence for assault made by Berkshire Magistrates’ Court made on April 7. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for one year.

Tyler Jay Haynes, 20, of Gresley Court, Grantham: admits assault by beating in Grantham on May 14, and committing a further offence while subject to a 12-month suspended sentence for obstructing a police officer made on November 9, 2015. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Todd Berridge, 23, of Shakespeare Avenue, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot vehicle on September 28 otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and without an MOT certificate. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Berridge also admitted using a Ford vehicle in Holbeach on March 29 without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Grzegorz Jozef Juroszek, 42, of Cecil Street, Grantham: admits assault by beating in College Street, Grantham, on September 23. Committed to prison for 15 weeks as it was a sustained assault, of the head and in front of a seven-year-old child, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marion Selina Robertson, 33, of Westgate, Grantham: admits having in her possession 1.8g of class A drug diamorphine, failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail and committing a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge made on December 7, 2015. This was for stealing underwear and beauty products worth £46.97 from TK Maxx in Grantham and for having on her a foil lined bag. She also admitted stealing a bottle of coke worth £1 from The Range and a bottle of perfume worth £69 from Boots. Robertson was handed a community order including a drug rehabilitation requirement and told to pay compensation of £1.

Frankie O’Connor, 32, of Harby Close, Grantham: admits stealing a pair of earrings worth £7.49 from Sally’s Hair and Beauty in Grantham on August 19 and failing to surrender to custody after being released on bail. Discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £7.49, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Peter Ibranszki, 23, of New Row, Grantham: admits driving a BMW vehicle on Spring Gardens, Grantham, with 61 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and with no insurance. Fined £130, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kane Alexander Jackson, 28, of Uplands Drive, Grantham: admits driving a Ford Fiesta in Harrowby Road, Grantham, with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

Jay Paul Madsen, 25, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham: admits stealing a Shimano Exage fishing reel worth £74.99 from Ancaster Service Station on August 22 and stealing a toy dog worth £30 from B&M Bargains in Grantham on October 12. Community order made including 40 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within 12 months and compensation of £74.99.

Jamie Leon Paddison, 27, of Alford Street, Grantham: admits having in his possession 13.2g of class B drug cannabis in Greylees on April 4. Discharged conditionally for six months and £20 victim surcharge.

Michael Gilbert, 66, of Larch Close, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot vehicle in Trent Road, Grantham, on August 29 while unfit to drive through drink, and on London Road, Grantham, on October 12 with 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Fined £320, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Gregory John Robinson, 47, of South Parade, Grantham: accused of driving a Ford Focus in Dysart Road, Grantham, on February 7 without due care and attention. Offence was withdrawn.

Dean McAndrew-Bibby, 23, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: guilty of permitting another person to use a Ford Ka in Welham Street, Grantham, on April 16 without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Kyle Michael O’Connor, 24, of Thames Road, Grantham: admits using a Vauxhall vehicle in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on April 13. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Andrew Kevin Graves, 43, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing a Paul Costello handbag worth £69.99 from TK Maxx on July 12 and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge made for an offence of possession of class C drug buprenorphine. He also admits stealing a bottle of D&G perfume worth £117 from Boots on October 14 and committing a further offence while on conditional discharge for the offence of stealing two bottles of alcohol worth £29.98 and attempting to steal a further two bottles, all from B&M Bargains on April 18. Community order made including a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring and compensation of 69.99.