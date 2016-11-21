Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Anthony George Steven Smith, 38, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham: admits stealing four tins of Aptamil baby milk and a cuddly toy worth £49.96 from Asda on October 3, committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence and failing to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 20. Committed to prison for 14 days suspended for 11 months and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Lee Russell Gray, 33, of Oxford Street, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle in Becketts Close, Grantham, on April 3 with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points on his driving licence.

Marion Selina Robertson, 33, of Westgate, Grantham: admits making off without paying for a £33.50 taxi fare in Derwent Road, Grantham, on September 9. Told to pay compensation of £33.50. Also admits stealing children’s toys worth £30 from Sainsbury’s on September 28 and stealing cosmetics worth £110 from Lloyds Pharmacy on September 26. Restraining orders made banning Robertson from entering Sainsbury’s in London Road and Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Grantham, and told to pay compensation of £140 and costs of £45.

Martin Read, 35, of Avenue Road, Grantham: admits stealing two bottles of Gucci Guilty aftershave, worth £156, from Boots on October 6 and stealing slimming pills worth £79.99 from Holland and Barrett on October 27. Community order made requiring Read to carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jagraj Singh Sanghera, 39, of St Anne’s Street, Grantham: admits having with him two kitchen knives in Bridge End Road, Grantham, on October 14. Community order made requiring Sanghera to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months, told to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Liam Glyn Curtis, 26, of Larch Close, Grantham: guilty of driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Trent Road, Grantham, on October 27, 2015, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Natalie Hall, 36, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: guilty of failing to give information on the identification of the driver of a Cadillac who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months due to repeat offending.

David Charles Rutland, 57, of Belvoir Castle: admits driving a Land Rover Discovery on the A52 at a speed faster than the 60mph limit, on January 30. Fined £220, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs and three points added to his driving licence.

Anthony Roy Chambers, 56, of School Lane, Claypole: guilty of driving an LDV vehicle on the A1 at Foston without insurance, on March 29. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points added to his driving licence.

Stephan George Brockett, 24, of Hathersage Close, Grantham: admits driving a Volkswagen Transporter in Harlaxton Road with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35mcg – on October 14. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months.

Ricardo Manuel Correia Jacinto, 35, of Hillingford Way, Grantham: admits failing to give a specimen of breath when suspected of drink-driving in Walton Gardens, Grantham, on October 2. Fined £375, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

Michael Andrew Cameron, 24, of Christchurch Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a man by beating in Swinegate on October 16. Fined £460, £250 compensation, £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Alexander Brackenbury, 27, of New Street, Grantham: admits driving a Ford Mondeo in Calder Close, Grantham, with 81 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, on October 15. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Kim Jackson, 25, of Denton Avenue, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Westgate, Grantham, on October 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarah Knight, 30, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing a pedal cycle worth £300 in Grantham on August 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Lee Slater, 35, of Commercial Road, Grantham: admits stealing perfume worth £39.50 from Boots on November 2 and committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Community order made including electronic monitoring, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Billy Joe Frazier, 20, of Brittain Drive, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Grantham on May 29, stealing food worth £5.50 from McColl’s in New Beacon Road on June 30, and assaulting a male by beating, resisting a police constable and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Butchers Row on June 28. Committed to prison for 16 weeks and a further three weeks, suspended for two years, compensation of 55.50, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.