Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Elliot Lloyd Watson, 39, of Redcross Street, Grantham: admits assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Redcross Street on September 30. Discharged conditionally for six months and told to pay £30 compensation.

Tyronne Allan Bolam, 41, of Redmile Walk, Grantham: admits assault by beating and assaulting three police constables in the execution of their duty in Lincoln on October 21. Community order made including 120 hours’ unpaid work, told to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs and banned from Lola Lo’s in Lincoln for 12 months.

Dominic Mark Whittington, 20, of Hazelwood Drive, Grantham: admits resisting a police constable and being drunk and disorderly in The Range, Grantham, on October 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Miss Julie Cragg, 39, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits stealing cosmetics worth £35.44 from Boots in Grantham on October 29 and stealing a bottle of vodka from B&M Bargains on October 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £7.99 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Roy Shalliker, 58, of Harris Way, Grantham: guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle in Rosetti Court, Grantham, with no insurance. Fined £270, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Gillian Casey, 50, of Belton Grove, Grantham: admits driving a Vauxhall Meriva in Belton Lane on November 2 with 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35mcg. Community order made including attendance of a ‘drink impaired drivers’ programme’ over 14 sessions, disqualified from driving for 26 months and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcin Herman, 36, of Becketts Close, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot moped in Morrisons car park with 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £250, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 26 months.

John Peter Bolton, 22, of Church Lane, Plungar: admits driving a Fiat Punto in Barrowby Road, Grantham, on November 5 with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Connor Paul Flint, 21, of Hickling Close, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot 206 in Hickling Close with no insurance. Fined £200, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Carl Edward Burton, 58, of School Lane, Wilsford: guilty of failing to comply with a ‘no entry’ traffic sign in Beaumont Fee, Lincoln, on April 25. Fined £220, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kieron Dixon, 36, of Moreton Close, Great Gonerby: guilty of driving a BMW vehicle in Barrowby with no insurance on April 24. Fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Petrona Dawn Gabriel, 47, of Beck Gardens, Grantham: guilty of driving with no insurance in Dysart Road on April 25. Fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Gemma Francis Goddard, 27, of Lymn Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Citroen vehicle in Brook Street while not wearing a seatbelt on April 26. Fined £220 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Alec Armstrong, 18, of Hobart Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Mazda vehicle in Washdyke Lane, Belton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and with no MOT certificate. Fined £120, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Christopher Ronald Gibson, 42, of Westgate House, Grantham: admits driving a Volvo vehicle in Sankt Augustin Way with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £160, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

Slawomir Wieczorek, 36, of Heathfield Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Honda vehicle in Dysart Road with no insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no MOT certificate. Fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Tomas Tumonis, 25, of Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Grantham on December 9, 2015. Fined £400 and told to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Dominykas Zemaitis, 26, of Empire Court, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Grantham on December 9, 2015. Fined £400 and told to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Adrian James Lagden, 32, of Dysart Road, Grantham: admits using a Subaro vehicle in Welland Court with no insurance on September 27, 2014, and driving a Vauxhall vehicle in London Road and South Parade without due care and attention and without insurance on September 6, 2014. Driving licence endorsed with six points, banned from driving for two years, fined £120 and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £60 costs.