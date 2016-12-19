Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Karen Denton, 53, of Sunningdale, Grantham: guilty of driving a Volvo on the A607 at Belton on May 14 without due care and attention. Fined £133, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with five points.

Clive Richard Beck, 46, of Christchurch Road, Grantham: admits assault by beating in Hobart Road, Grantham, on June 23. Community order made to include a rehabilitation requirement, fined £50, £100 compensation, £300 costs and made subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from going to any address where named individuals reside or making contact with named individuals unless through a solicitor or children’s services.

Tony John Bateman, 39, of Harrow Street, Grantham: admits stealing a quantity of baby food with another person from Lincolnshire Co-op on May 1. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, £10 compensation and £100 costs.

Angela Grace Smith, 38, of Foston Road, Grantham: admits assaulting two women and a man at St John’s Medical Practice, in London Road, Grantham, on November 29, and having a craft knife in a public place. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, made subject of a restraining order prohibiting her from being within 100m of St John’s or the Sycamore Unit in Beacon Lane and from contacting four named individuals, and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Gregg John Chappell, 45, of Queensway, Grantham: admits stealing a Nationwide debit card and committing fraud by using it to buy cleaning items worth £24.99 from Halfords and items worth £11.98 from B&M Bargains and attempting to use it to buy items from Boyes. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £36.97 compensation.

Lewis Alec Armstead, 18, of Hobart Road, Grantham: admits using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting a police constable in Market Place, Grantham, on November 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

Rebecca Ann Bingham, 21, of Hazelwood Drive, Grantham: admits being drunk and disorderly in Hazelwood Drive on November 12. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Handley, 30, of Uplands Drive, Grantham: admits assault by beating in Uplands Drive on November 13. Fined £40, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Marie Kavanagh, 44, of The Grove, Grantham: admits stealing perfume worth £86 from Boots in Grantham on November 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Adam Page, 18, of Heathfield Road, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behvaiour in Lincoln on November 16. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Kenneth Dowell, 26, of Oakleigh Road, Grantham: admits driving a Vauxhall vehicle in Boston on May 8 with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

David Brian Shrapel, 58, of Bridge End Road, Grantham: admits being drunk and disorderly in Harrowby Road on November 18. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Daniel Montgomery, 30, of Norton Street, Grantham: admits making off from Ponton Main Service Station on November 1 without paying for fuel worth £20.01. Fined £120, £20.01 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Lee Boswell, 28, of Brewery Hill, Grantham: admits having in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis, damaging a mobile phone worth £90 belonging to another and assaulting a woman causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years, ordered to take part in a ‘building better relationships’ programme, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Riaan Conrad Van Wyk, 44, of Castlegate, Grantham: admits having a lock knife in Barrowby Road on November 14 and failing to surrender to custody on December 1. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tanya Donnelly, 24, of Canterbury Close, Grantham: admits stealing cosmetic products from Lloyds Pharmacy on November 12, stealing a jumper and pair of jeans worth £27.98 from Select and failing to surrender to custody on December 2. Committed to prison for nine weeks and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Andrew Kevin Graves, 43, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing two bottles of fragrance worth £75 from Asda on November 13, stealing four bottles of fragrance worth £158 from Asda on November 14, stealing four bottles of fragrance worth £175 from Asda on November 18 and stealing five bottles of Jack Daniels from Sainsbury’s on December 6. Committed to prison for eight weeks and told to pay compensation of £558.

Dean Jeffrey Deakin, 36, of Stirling Court, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot 307 in Hornsby Road on May 18 without due care and attention, without insurance, without an MOT certificate and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £45, £30 victim surcharge, £40 towards costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Batbold Ravdandoj, 34, of Goodliff Road, Grantham: drove a Vauxhall vehicle in Barkston without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on May 9. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.