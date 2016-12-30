Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Craig David Burgess-Wood, 44, of Hazelwood Drive, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman by beating in West Street, Barkston, on August 27. Fined £405, £150 compensation, £350 costs and a restraining order made preventing him from contacting the victim or going to her address.

Robert Cameron Chambers, 23, of Sidney Street, Grantham: admits damaging windows at Connells estate agents and The Sleep Shop, both in Watergate, Grantham, on October 15, causing £5,072.84 of damage. Told to pay compensation of £2,500 to Connells and £2,500 to The Sleep Shop.

James Richard O’Neill, 31, of Edward Street, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot 106 in London Road with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months.

Ionut Vlad Bouariu, 28, of Queensway, Grantham: admits driving a Nissan Primera in North Parade with 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and without insurance. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 19 months.

Wayne Kirby Doughty, 41, of London Road, Grantham: admits stealing two cans of deodorant worth £31.40 from Wilkinsons on October 27. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Reece Nevil Yates, 20, of Woodlands, Knipton: admits assaulting a man and a woman by beating in The Goose pub in Grantham on October 28. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Corey Alexander, 21, of Goodliff Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a BMW vehicle in Skegness on May 15 with incorrectly spaced numbers and letters on the registration plates. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Moore, 34, of North Street, Grantham: guilty of driving a Ford vehicle in Guildhall Street, Grantham with no MOT certificate on May 17. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Jordan, 23, of Water Lane, South Witham: guilty of driving a Kawasaki vehicle in North Witham Road, South Witham, with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £185, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Barry Phillip Broad, 66, of Cheveley Park, Grantham: guilty of driving a Daewoo Matiz in High Meadow, Grantham, without due care and attention on June 1 and without insurance. Fined £401, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Kevin Graves, 43, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing boxes of M&M chocolates worth £4 from Poundland on December 14 and fragrances worth £201 from Boots on December 17. Also admits committing a further offence while being subject to a suspended sentence made on December 7 for four previous theft offences. Committed to prison for six weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Theresa Hodgson, 43, of Ash Close, Fulbeck: admits assaulting a woman by beating in Bracebridge Heath on December 4. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Lewis, 31, of Lauriston Road, Grantham: admits producing a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Lauriston Road on November 14. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.