Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Kaylee Marie Porter, 23, of Turnor Crescent, Grantham: guilty of driving a Toyota in New Beacon Road, Grantham, on December 8, 2016 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance. Porter was fined £150, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving due to repeat offending.

Lee James Sentance, 39, of Thames Road, Grantham: found guilty of having an offensive weapon – a lock knife – in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on May 20. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Mark Anthony Wilson, 37, of Edward Street, Grantham: guilty of using a Volkswagen Golf in Trent Road, Grantham, on February 14 without insurance. Wilson was fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jaroslav Razgoniajev, 33, of Queensway, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman by beating in Stamford Street, Grantham, on June 29. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay compensation of £40 and £85 costs.

Ky Michael Fox, 32, of Cheveley Park, Grantham: admits damaging a letterbox in Barrowby on July 2. Fox was discharged conditionally for 12 months, made subject of a restraining order prohibiting contact with a named woman and attending an address in Barrowby, and ordered to pay £40 compensation and £85 costs.

Shawn Matongo, 23, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing £1,077 in cash from Carphone Warehouse in Grantham between September 2016 and March. Matongo was committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, told to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £1,077, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Christopher McDonaugh, 27, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits taking a Toyota Aygo on July 14 without the owner’s consent and causing damage to it, entering the staff service area in order to steal the car key and drive it the following day while disqualified from driving and without insurance. McDonaugh was committed to prison for eight weeks, 14 weeks and six weeks, to run concurrently, and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Andrew Kevin Graves, 44, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: admits stealing power tools worth £300 in London Road, Grantham, on July 13 and committing a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence order for offences of theft. Graves was committed to prison for four weeks and 12 weeks to run consecutively and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

David Harry Cant, 34, of Hamilton Road, Grantham: guilty of using a BMW in Charlesworth Street, Lincoln, without insurance and without an MOT certificate. Cant was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Carl Moore, 35, c/o Ivatt Court, Grantham: admits attempting to enter Lincolnshire Meat Co, in Dysart Road, Grantham, with intent to steal on June 16. Moore was committed to prison for 18 weeks and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Vaidas Zalneriunas, 37, of Grantley Street, Grantham: admits driving a Seat Toledo in Springfield Road, Grantham, with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. Zalneriunas was fined £500, ordered to pay a £50 victim surchrage and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Marty Hoy, 27, of Sharpe Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman by beating in Beck Gardens, Grantham on June 23 and committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for offences of assault, possession of drugs and criminal damage. Hoy was made the subject of a community order including a ‘building better relationships’ requirement and told to pay £100 in compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stacey Macdonald, 39, of Burrows Close, Grantham: guilty of stealing perfume worth £165 from Boots in Grantham on January 3, stealing air fresheners from Wilko in Stamford on January 6 and failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 27 having been released on bail. She was also guilty of stealing 25 boxes of hair colour worth £13.95 each, a box of foil worth £19.30, two boxes of peroxide worth £12.98 each and a bowl worth £3.98 from Sallys in London Road on March 5, having a screwdriver and foil-lined bag for use in connection with theft, stealing three fragrances worth £90 and three packets of razor blades worth £60 from Asda in Grantham on March 3, stealing food worth £16.35 from the Co-op in Colsterworth on June 29 and committing a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence for an offence of theft. Macdonald was committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £428 in compensation.

Colin Robert Johns, 33, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: admits stealing identity photographs worth £10 from Max Spielman in Grantham on May 18. Johns was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £10 in compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Riann Conrad Van Wyk, 44, of Castlegate, Grantham: guilty of stealing nine miniature bottles of spirits worth £27 from Asda in Grantham on March 30 and failing to surrender to Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months, told to pay £27 in compensation and £200 costs and fined £50.