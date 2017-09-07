Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates recently include:

Aaron Arbuckle, 33, of Ivatt Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Mitsubishi vehicle in Mareham Lane, Sleaford, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on January 24. Arbuckle was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Sean Christopher McDonaugh, 27, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Fiat vehicle in Park Road, Grantham, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on January 29. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Neil Podam, 35, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Ford vehicle in Station Road East, Grantham, without insurance on May 31. Podam was fined £370, told to pay a £37 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Reece Nevil Yates, 21, of Wood Lane, Barkestone le Vale: admits taking a BMW with consent and driving the vehicle in Coles Way and Dysart Road, Grantham, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on June 17. Yates was fined £500, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Brett Michael Parker, 19, of Heights Drive, Armley, Leeds: admits stealing hair products from DSB Haulage on the A1 near Grantham on October 3, 2016. Parker was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months and told to pay £500 in compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Richard Pearson, 67, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, Essex: admits damaging the door and side panels of a silver Ford S Max, damaging the door panels and side panels of a BMW and damaging the door and side panels of a Renault Megane, all in Grantham on July 7. Pearson was ordered to pay compensation amounts of £1,200, 1,653.65 and £400.

James Mark Bavister, 42, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits using towards a police constable threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Bavister was committed to prison for two weeks and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Kieran John Marston, 25, of St Georges Way, Grantham: admits two counts of assaulting a male by beating him and having in his possession a quantity of class A drug cocaine. Marston was fined £675 and ordered to pay compensation of £350 and costs of £625.

Gary Clifford Smith, 56, of Shakespeare Avenue, Grantham: guilty of driving a Mazda vehicle in Five Gates Lane, Belton, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on February 6. Smith was fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Jodie Richardson, 34, of Commercial Road, Grantham: admits stealing 30 Pokemon trading cards worth £119.20 from Ryman Stationers on June 14 and committing an offence while the subject of a community order made for an offence of theft. Richardson was ordered to pay compensation of £119.20.

Benjamin Huggins, 20, of Canberra Crescent, Grantham: admits driving a Renault Clio on West Banks, Sleaford, with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Huggins was fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Tammy Jay Chuter, 33, of Newark Lane, Carlton Scroop: admits stealing Jack Daniels whiskey worth £39.98 from B&M Bargains in Grantham on August 23 and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge made for an offence of theft. Chuter was told to pay £20 in compensation.

Nathan Airan Page, 33, of Dysart Road, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in the Isaac Newton pub on August 24. Page was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Paul Pearce, 27, of Grantley Street, Grantham: admits damaging a window worth £180 belonging to Duncan & Toplis in Grantham. Pearce was fined £250 and ordered to pay £180 in compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Oren Briggs, 26, of Brading Avenue, Grantham: admits using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Lincoln on December 17, 2016. Briggs was fined £190 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Gino Angeloni, 23, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Market Place, Grantham, on August 6. Angeloni was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Cragg, 40, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Grantham, on August 9, failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 31 having been released on bail and committing a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for two offences of theft. Cragg was fined £50, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and spent time in the courthouse with detention deemed already served.