Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Wayne Kirby Doughty, 42, of London Road, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in the Isaac Newton pub, in High Street, Grantham, on August 24. He was committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl John Ellis, 44, of Thames Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a male by beating in Market Place, Grantham, on October 15. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Emma Louise Pauline Tayor, 35, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits sending a threatening text message, making a threatening telephone call and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, all to the same woman in Grantham on September 28. Taylor was committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months and made the subject of a restraining order preventing contact with the victim, attending an address in Kinoulton Court and going to any address at which the victim is present, lasting until October 17, 2018. She was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Herbie Glenister, 23, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman in Grantham, damaging a plaster wall in the living room of a property in Harrowby Lane, driving a Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified from driving and driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed a community sentence including a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours’ unpaid work to be carried out within 12 months, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Nicholas Carl Stephenson, 34, of Hornsby Road, Grantham: admits damaging a window in Beck Gardens, Grantham, on September 19. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Terry Young, 35, of Ash Close, Fulbeck: admits stealing two bottles of fragrance worth £82 from Asda in Grantham on September 13. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £82 in compensation and £40 towards costs.

Sean Christopher McDonaugh, 28, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits stealing a Citroen C3 from The Meres Leisure Centre, committing fraud by using another’s debit card to buy items worth £6.23 and £9 in London Road, making off from Sainsbury’s without paying £10 for fuel, using the C3 without insurance and while disqualified from driving, and committing an offence while the subject of a suspended sentence made for offences of driving while disqualified and burglary, all on October 17. McDonaugh was committed to prison for 38 weeks, ordered to pay £185 in compensation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gary Shane Henry, 44, of Station Road West, Grantham: admits stealing baby milk worth £46 from Boots on September 23 and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of theft. He was made the subject of a community order, including a rehabilitation requirement, and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Scott Smith, 46, of Cambridge Street, Grantham: admits damaging two double glazed windows and a UPVC front door valued at around £960 on August 20. He was fined £120 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Martin Read, 36, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby: admits stealing a Phillips electrical razor worth £270 from Boots on October 21, stealing two bottles of Famous Grouse whisky and a bottle of Teachers whisky worth £39.48 from B&M Bargains on August 15, and committing an offence while the subject of a community order made for two offences of theft. Read was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months and made the subject of a community order, including a rehabilitation requirement, and 120 hours’ unpaid work to be carried out within 12 months. He was also told to pay £309.48 in compensation.

Angela Hill, 34, of New Beacon Road, Grantham: admits stealing magnets and a picture frame worth £11.97 from The Range on September 30, stealing baby food worth £14.25 from Asda on October 23, stealing Calvin Klein perfume worth £46 from Superdrug on August 18 and committing a further offence while the subject of a conditional discharge made for an offence of theft. Hill was made the subject of a community order including a rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay compensation of £57.97.

Lucas Timothy Keane, 20, of Queensway, Grantham: admits failing to provide a roadside breath test in Grantham on May 27. He was fined £225, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs and his driving licence endorsed with four penalty points.

Mark Anthony Symonds, 53, of William Street, Grantham: admits attending the workplace of a female to make contact, which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He also admits breaching a community order. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, handed a further restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, attending any address at which she is living and attending her workplace. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.