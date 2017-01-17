Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before the courts

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

* Lee Russell Gray, 34, of Cheveley Park, Grantham: admits stealing a pedal cycle at The Range on July 6, and failing to comply with a community order. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £500 compensation and made subject of a community order with a rehabilitation requirement.

* Stephen Evan Clarke, 20, of Albion Road, Grantham: admits using or threatening unlawful violence towards another in Ra Ra bar, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Market Place, both on October 21. Also admits two counts of assault by beating in Market Place, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Market Place and two counts of assault by beating in Late Lounge, Market Place, all on New Year’s Day. He was committed to detention in a young offender institution for 26 week plus four weeks to run concurrently, and ordered to pay £100 and three lots of £50 in compensation.

* Sean Atkinson, 25, of New Street, Grantham: admits damaging a glass dining table worth £40 in Cherry Willingham, Lincoln, on September 25. He was fined £100 and told to pay £40 in compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

* Marion Selina Robertson, 33, of Westgate, Grantham: admits stealing stationary items worth £97.74 from Ryman on New Year’s Eve, stealing a dog coat worth £10.95 in London Road on January 4 and having in her possession a small quantity of cannabis on January 10. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £97.74 and £10.95 in compensation and £40 towards costs.

* Matthew Daniel Peake, 30, of Bourne Road, Folkingham: admits driving a Peugeot vehicle in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on October 20 with excess cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months.