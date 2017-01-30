Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before the courts

Grantham area defendants brought before Lincoln magistrates recently include:

John Thomas Barrand, 46, of Belton Avenue, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman and a man by beating at a property on High Dyke, Woodnook, on December 5. Also admits damaging a mobile phone worth £200. Barrand was discharged conditionally for 12 months and made subject of a restraining order to protect the female victim, preventing him from attended the property in Woodnook or her workplace in Grantham. He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Arturs Eiduks, 37, of Granville Street, Grantham: admits failing to hand over a ticket while travelling on the railway at Winchmore Hill Station on September 12, 2014. He was fined £84 and told to pay £5.90 in compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordon Godfrey, 21, of Neals Crescent, Grantham: guilty of riding in the front seat of a Subaru vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt, on June 11. He was fined £220 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Luke Adam Mayer, 34, of West Street, Folkingham: guilty of riding in the rear seat of a Ford vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt, on June 11. He was fined £220 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Vytautas Juodeska, 41, of Eton Street, Grantham: admits driving a Vauxhall Astra in College Street, Grantham, while disqualified and without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to being involved in a collision with a Ford Focus, causing damage, and failing to stop. Nor did he report the accident with 24 hours. Juodeska was made subject of a community order including 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, fined £250, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and disqualified from driving for six months.

James Royce Stanley Garratt, 23, of Lime Grove, Grantham: admits driving a Toyota Hilux in Barrowby Road, Grantham, with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £120, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helena Louise Pickett, 38, of Harrowby Close, Grantham: admits causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by failing to ensure the animal received appropriate veterinary care for a chronic ear condition, between August 28, 2014 and July 20, 2016. She was made subject of a community order including 140 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months, told to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £500 costs, and banned from keeping any animals for two years.

Connor Jaden Philip Hudson, 21, of Templars Way, South Witham: admits driving a Ford Focus in North Parade, Grantham, on Christmas Day with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £300, disqualified from driving for 18 months and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Isabella Helena Sroka, 33, of Hornsby Road, Grantham: admits driving a Volkswagen vehicle in London Road, Grantham, on Christmas Day with 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was fined £330, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Patrick Touze, 30, of Alford Street, Grantham: addmits driving a BMW in Signal Road, Grantham, on Christmas Day with 81 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £325, disqualified from driving for 18 months and told to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.