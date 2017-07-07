Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before the courts

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Vaidotas Butkus, 29, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham: found guilty of driving a Toyota Avensis in Earlesfield Lane on March 24 with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £350 costs and his driving licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Jordan Baker, 20, of EastAvenue, Grantham: admits having in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, in Bath Street on March 22. He was fined £135 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Mark Thomas Chamberlain-Smith, 43, of Larch Close, Grantham: admits stealing children’s toys from B&M Bargains on May 2, and toys worth £150 from the same store on May 16. Chamberlain-Smith was made the subject of a community order with a rehabilitation requirement and told to pay compensation of £200.

Andras Poti, 47, of East Street, Grantham: admits failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of being guilty of an offence and driving a BMW vehicle in Wharf Road without due care and attention, on April 29. He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Deana Jean Bellamy, 19, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: admits assaulting a woman by beating in Tennyson Avenue on March 18. Bellamy was discharged conditionally for 18 months and told to pay £58 in compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian David Blanchard, 36, of Minerva Close, Ancaster: admits assaulting a man by beating in Grantham on Christmas Eve last year. Blanchard was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Ben John Taylor, 28, of Minerva Close, Ancaster: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Grantham on Christmas Eve last year. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Siobhan Meenaghan, 33, of Albion Place, Grantham: guilty of being the parent of a school age child who failed to regularly attend a West Grantham Academy school between January 2 and February 24. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £560 costs.

John Ladds, 76, of Mill Row, Barrowby: guilty of driving a Ford vehicle in Wharf Road and causing damage to a Kia vehicle, then failing to stop. Ladds was also guilty of not reporting the collision to police and driving without due care and attention, all on December 19 last year. He was fined £440, ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Mark Alister Newton, 39, of Casthorpe Road, Barrowby: admits committing fraud at Travis Perkins by purporting to have authority to acquire plant on the account of MC Plant Ltd, intending to make a gain for himself, between December 6 and December 13 last year. Newton was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £250 in compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Nicholson, 21, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits driving a Volkswagen vehicle in Hornsby Road otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance, on November 3 last year. He was fined £200, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Kelvin Compton, 27, of Turnor Road, Harrowby: guilty of using an LDV van in Broad Street when a front tyre had the ply or cord exposed and while using a hand-held mobile phone, both on July 16 last year. Compton was fined £440, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Josh Garner, 22, of Tanners Lane, Corby Glen: admits driving a vehicle in Malvern Drive while over the limit on drugs D-9 tetrahdrocannabinol, cocaine and benzoylecgonine, on February 25. Garner was fined £337, told to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £135 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shaun Senior, 22, of Stamford Street, Grantham: admits committing fraud by dishonestly advertising and selling a camera on Gumtree to make £80 for himself, on November 9 last year. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Cragg, 40, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits being drunk and disorderly in Harlaxton Road on April 7 and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for two offences of theft. Cragg was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Philip Derek Pledger, 41, of Stour Court, Grantham: admits two charges of stealing tools worth £150 from Halfords, the first on May 16 and the second on May 20. Pledger also admits committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for offences of theft and criminal damage. He was fined £150 and detention was deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Kerry Ann Cahill, 33, of Gonerby Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a male by beating in Grantham on December 30 last year, two counts of failing to surrender to custody and causing £134.38 of damage to a small shop door window at Goldsun on February 2. Cahill was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, made subject of a restraining order prohibiting contact with two individuals and attending an address in Commercial Road and told to pay £100 and £134.38 in compensation and £200 in costs.