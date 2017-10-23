Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before the courts

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

James Downey, 35, of Lodge Way, Grantham: admits failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from imprisonment in that he failed to attend appointments. He was fined £45.

Reece Arthur Lee Ward, 23, of Ninth Avenue, Grantham: admits having in his possession a kitchen knife on August 3 and failing to surrender at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. Ward was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and placed on supervision for 12 months with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours’ unpaid work to be carried out over 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Audrius Drevinkas, 19, of Dysart Road, Grantham: admits causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour which were racially aggravated in Grantham on March 4. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation, a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Simon Pestell, 20, of Kedleston Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a female by beating in Stamford Street on August 26 and March 31. Pestell was made the subject of a community order including a rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours’ unpaid work over 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joao Fragoso, 64, of Harrowby Close, Grantham: admits driving a Toyota Auris in Wharf Road on January 5 when an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another, and failing to stop. He also admits failing to report the accident and driving without due care and attention. Fragoso was fined £300, ordered to pay £150 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months.

Brian David Andrew, 64, of Ashley Farm, Colsterworth: admits assaulting a woman by beating in Gannet Court, Grantham, on September 2. Andrew was fined £150 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Robson, 22, of Westbourne Place, Grantham: admits drunk and disorderly behaviour in Dysart Road on September 2. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott James Lee, 39, of Harris Way, Grantham: admits emailing and sending letters between September 19 and September 26 which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. He also admits committing an offence while the subject of a community order imposed for an offence of assault by beating. Lee was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for two years and handed a community order including a rehabilitation activity requirement and completion of a ‘building better relationships’ programme. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs and made subject of a varied restraining order prohibiting contact with an individual and being within 100 metres of an address in Harris Way, Priory Ruskin Academy and Huntingtower Community Primary Academy.

Francis Hugh O’Callaghan, 34, of Fifth Avenue, Grantham: admits driving a Volkswagen Beetle in St Catherine’s Road on March 9 when an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another, and failing to give details to the person or report the incident. He also admits driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. O’Callaghan was fined £443, ordered to pay £300 in compensation, a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tania Donnelly, 25, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that she failed to attend her planned release appointment. She was fined £50 but was detained in the courthouse in lieu of payment.

Felix Alexander, 39, of Holywell Road, Castle Bytham: admits driving a Vauxhall vehicle in Casthorpe Road canal car park on April 13 with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 3 5mcg. He also admits having in his possession 3.48g of class B drug amphetamine. Alexander was fined £1,664, ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £600 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Leszek Nosal, 48, of Briarwood Close, Grantham: admits driving a Mazda vehicle in Hazelwood Drive on September 10 with 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £315, ordered to pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lewis Creasey, 23, of Harrowby Close, Grantham: admits assaulting a female by beating on September 2. Creasey was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Tammy Jay Chuter, 33, of Newark Lane, Carlton Scroop: admits stealing toiletries from Poundstretcher in Grantham on August 29, failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 5 having been released on bail and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge made for an offence of theft. Chuter was ordered to pay £28.35 in compensation and fined £40.

Philip Derek Pledger, 42, of Garnet Mews, Grantham: admits stealing cosmetics worth £220 from Superdrug, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour which was racially aggravated and assaulting a male, all on October 7. He was committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months, made the subject of a supervision order including a rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £320 in compensation and £50 towards costs and fined £80.