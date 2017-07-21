Court round-up: Grantham area defendants in court

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Charles Aaron Smith, 32, of Earlesfield Lane, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Grantham on June 3. He was made the subject of a community order including a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Carla Marie Bowen, 37, of Gresley Court, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Market Place, Grantham, on May 14. She was made the subject of a community order including 80 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nigel David Sentance, 57, of Shaw Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Ford in Hickling Close otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on March 24. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six points.

Nigel Christopher Rear, 51, of Commercial Road, Grantham: found guilty of driving a Nissan vehicle on Spittlegate Level without due care and attention on July 11, 2016. Rear was fined £120, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £370 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six points.

George Kenneth Gadsby-Helme, 19, of no fixed address: admits damaging two panes of glass belonging to Lincolnshire Police in Grantham on June 20. He was committed to a young offenders’ institution for four weeks and told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Gregory Ross Guille, 38, of College Street, Grantham: admits stealing bracelets worth £273 from Grace & Co in Grantham on June 21. Guille was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £273, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sherry Helen Coldron, 42, of Burrows Close, Grantham: admits swearing at a woman in Grantham on May 19 which she was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Coldron was fined £229 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Mark Puda, 41, of Skerry Lane, Muston: guilty of driving a Ford vehicle in Grantham on December 23, 2016, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and with no MOT certificate. Puda was fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Lee Russell Gray, 34, of Lincoln Prison: admits committing fraud by dishonestly claiming to have authority to acquire plant from Travis Perkins between December 6 and 13, 2016. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £250 in compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.