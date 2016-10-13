Creepy clown in Grantham ‘given words of advice’

The clown craze sweeping across the country appears to have made a brief appearance in Grantham.

Police were called to Trent Road on Monday evening after motorists came across a woman dressed up as a scary clown.

According to Lincolnshire Police, this incident is the only one of its kind reported in the county.

A force spokesman added: “There was an incident early evening on Monday regarding a woman in fancy dress as a clown. There were no offences identified and she was given words of advice.”

National media has reported extensively in recent weeks on the ‘clown craze’ which has seen pranksters dress up as scary clowns with the sole aim of spreading fear among the public.