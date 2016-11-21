Deer poachers damage hundreds of acres of crop fields east of Grantham

Hundreds of acres of farmland have been damaged near Folkingham and nearby Morton by suspected “deer poachers”, according to police.

Two 4x4 vehicles were heard driving across fields in Stainfield, west of Morton, at about 3am on Thursday and the same gang are believed to have carried out the same crime west of Folkingham.

Trespassers in the vehicles were thought to have cut chains to open gates on to the fields to poach deer without the landowner’s consent, which is illegal under the Deer Act 1991.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the gang had targeted fields situated along quiet back roads.

The spokesman added: “Newly sown wheat fields have been damaged as they drove over hundreds of acres of land in search of their prey.”

Police believe the vehicles hid in a field off the A15 in Graby, near Aslackby, before 3am.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 68 of November 10.