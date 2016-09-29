Distinctive wedding rings stolen near Grantham

Police are appealing for help to find a number of men’s wedding rings which were stolen from a car in Harlaxton near Grantham.

The theft happened during the evening of Monday September 26 and the morning of Tuesday September 27.

Stolen wedding rings

The rings are a mixture of gold and silver and have Allied Gold Ltd somewhere on them – a London marking with a leopards head.

The jewellery is unique as they have a dual hallmark for mixed metals – many also show a small unicorn on the hallmark.

The rings were stolen without boxes and were not in trays, so it is thought they could be offered to local residents loose.

If you believe you have been offered one of these rings, or have information, please call 101 quoting incident 77 of 27 September. to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On the same night, same location, a horses metal water trough and a petrol lawnmower were taken from a stable.

