District council warns Grantham residents over ‘council tax rebate scam’

A pensioner was conned out of £65 after she was phoned by someone claiming she had paid too much council tax.

The woman, 77, who asked not to be named, said she received a call from a company claiming to be investigating council taxgoing back to 1993 and that she had paid too much to South Kesteven District Council.

She was told that if she paid a fee the company could investigate and get her a refund. She paid £65 over the phone.

The woman’s daughter-in-law rang back the company and was told there was a two-week cooling off period but the money has already been taken out of her account.

The relative told the Journal: “My mother-in-law said she could not sleep all night because of the worry. She is not normally the sort of person to give details over the phone, but she felt she trusted this woman and honestly thought it was something to do with the council. She now feels stupid and I don’t want anybody else to fall for this. It could happen to others who cannot afford £65.”

The victim later became suspicious and went to her bank which confirmed the money had already been taken out. She was then forced to cancel her bank cards.

The police were contacted by the woman and she was told to report it to Action Fraud. She has also contacted South Kesteven District Council.

A spokesman said a number of residents had reported similar calls. He added: “They stated that the criteria for this was the property band may be incorrect and that a refund was due to them.

“If you receive such a call then our advice would be to terminate the call and under no circumstances give the caller your credit or debit card details.”