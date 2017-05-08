Drivers who caused death of Bingham motorcyclist are locked up

Two drivers who caused the death of a Bingham motorcyclist by dangerous driving on the A52 have been locked up.

Roy Lee, 18, of Church Street, Whatton, and Alfred Smith, 18, of Edgerley Drain Road, Peterborough, admitted causing the death of 25-year-old Kiefer Davies, from Bingham, in the crash on Friday, May 27, 2016.

Roy Lee

Nottingham Crown Court heard that the collision at Radcliffe-ob-Trent was between a motorbike, being ridden away from Nottingham by Mr Davies, and a Volkswagen Golf being driven in the opposite direction by Smith.

Lee was driving a Mitsubishi which was being driven at speed and in convoy with Smith’s VW Golf.

The court heard there was evidence of excess speed and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres by both defendants from the A46 to the scene of the collision.

Smith was given four years and eight months in a young offenders’ institution and was banned from driving for five years and four months.

Alfred Smith

Lee received four years in a young offenders’ institution and was banned from driving for five years.

They must both take an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Davies’ family said: “We have come to court today to see justice be done for a beautiful and very much loved young man who had his life planned out ahead of him with his partner.

“This was suddenly and tragically taken away from him in an instant by two young lads, aged 17 at the time, who were speeding and driving dangerously with no care for those on the roads that night on May 27, 2016.

“They have caused total devastation and unimaginable pain and heartbreak. Our hearts have been torn apart.

“Now Kiefer’s family, partner and friends have to live without him in our lives and suffer heartbreak every day.

“We just hope this case and the sentences given serve as a lesson and send a loud message to all drivers to slow down and THINK BIKE.

“We would like to thank all of the police involved in Kiefer’s case for all their hard work to bring it to justice.”

Detective Sergeant Adam Cooper, of the East Midlands Operational Support Services Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The manner of driving of both defendants was appalling and showed a complete lack of regard for anyone else on the road. The collision was almost inevitable.

“It’s not just Keifer’s family that has suffered loss but the actions of the offenders have also impacted upon their own families who have had to watch them be sent to prison at 18 years of age.”