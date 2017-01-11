Family happy as Melvin the giraffe is found and returned to Grantham home

Melvin the giraffe has returned home after being stolen.

The homemade ornamental creature, a treasured member of the Fenton family, was taken from their river-side garden in Dudley Road, Grantham, at the weekend.

Melvin was spotted in the Cambridge Street area being carried by a couple of youths in wet trousers. He was later found in the street after a plea from Mitch Fenton to return him home.

Mitch said: “Melvin has been found at the bottom of Cambridge Street. He needs some attention before he can roam the banks of the mighty Witham, but he’s back at home and looking for food.

“Sent the photo to the police.

“Thanks to everyone who shared it.

“Melvin is famous. Just need crocodiles and lions to stop the poachers now!”