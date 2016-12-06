Fined fly-tipper tried to pass the buck

A man was fined for fly-tipping after he refused to give information about alleged culprits, claiming he felt ‘threatened’.

Household waste and children’s clothing were left on the side of Navenby Road, Bassingham, in March 2016.

Despite numerous attempts to place blame on another and failure to attend court following initial investigations, Ricky Rocky Holland, 29, of Lincoln Road, Brant Broughton, was found guilty last Monday at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on two charges.

The first was failing to make reasonable checks to ensure his waste was transferred to someone authorised to accept it and the second was failing to comply with a request for information.

Holland was charged £240 with costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £20.

In response to his charges, Mr Holland said that he wasn’t aware there was a duty on him to ensure that any waste was only transported by someone with the appropriate licence, and, although blaming someone else for the fly-tipping, the reason he didn’t pass on any further information about the person who he claimed had supposedly deposited the waste was because he felt threatened.

Mark Taylor, head of service for environment and public protection, said after the case: “It is a message we repeatedly share with our residents and visitors. Making the relevant checks that your waste is transferred by an authorised person to do so is vital, and is the difference between it reaching an appropriate waste centre or the side of a road – resulting in the owner, as in this case being charged.

“We take fly-tipping seriously, and have added CCTV at hotspots and fixed penalty notices to our armoury in recent months.”