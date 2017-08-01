Four charged with violent disorder after incident in Grantham involving weapons

Four people have been charged with violent disorder following an incident in Grantham yesterday (Monday), which involved “edged weapons”.

The charges come after officers were alerted via council-operated CCTV to a group of men in the centre of the town thought to be in possession of edged weapons. Officers attended and four men were detained.

Insp Simon Outen, district commander for North and South Kesteven, said: “I would like to thank the public for their patience and also their assistance in this matter; a number of people in the area helped officers detain people thought to be involved in the disorder we saw on our streets.

“This demonstrates very clearly that we will not tolerate this type of violent crime in our area and when alerted, we will deal positively and swiftly with such situations.

“We are still investigating the cause of what happened, but I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the public, and indeed our local and regional officers, for bringing this to a peaceful conclusion.”

Four people were charged with violent disorder. They are: Rickeem Banton, 20, of Shepherd’s Wood Drive in Nottingham; Jordan Lloyd McIntosh, 20, of Bentinck Road in Nottingham; Jhavagn Carlton K. Nugent, 19, of Anslow Avenue in Nottingham; and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear before Lincoln Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Wednesday).