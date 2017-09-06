Four men cautioned for hare coursing near Grantham

Four men were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of hare coursing.

Officers working under Operation Galileo – the fight against hare coursing and rural crime – were called at about noon to the area around Braceby, east of Grantham.

As a result four men were arrested and five dogs and a vehicle were seized for ‘trespassing on land in pursuit of game’ under the Hunting Act of 2004.

All four men arrested, aged between 26 and 33 and from the West Midlands, were cautioned.