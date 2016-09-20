Fuel theft near Grantham prompts plea to report incidents to help police gather intelligence

Police are urging people to report all fuel thefts, after a large quantity of diesel oil was stolen in Osgodby on Friday.

Thieves broke a lock on a tank to steal the fuel in the day-time theft.

Grantham PCSO Stuart Bowden said: “Please report any similar offences/incidents in the future via 101, or any that have happened recently but not been reported.

“Although it is very difficult to stop this type of crime occurring or apprehend offenders, by reporting each incident it will assist in developing intelligence on those that may be responsible and where they are operating.”

Anyone with information of the theft in Osgodby, south-east of Grantham, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 250 of September 16.