Grantham assault: Police appeal for witnesses after man suffers serious injuries in club

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in a nightclub left a 21-year old man with serious injuries to his face.

The incident occurred in the men’s toilets at the Late Lounge in Grantham between 2.30am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29.

Police are asking clubgoers to call 101 if they have any information in relation to the incident, quoting incident reference number 66 of January 29.

A police spokesman said: “This has happened in a busy place with lots of people who are potential witnesses to a serious crime. Officers are urging anyone at the nightclub who thinks they may have seen anything significant to call 101.”