Grantham burglaries investigated by police

A series of house and shed burglaries in Grantham are being investigated by police.

A number of shed burglaries have been reported in Hill Avenue and a house burglary in Signal Road.

Lincolnshire Police is asking residents to check their property and sheds for any signs of break-ins.

A police spokesman said: “Also we are doing extra patrols in that area so if you see us walking about and need any crime prevention please come and speak to us. Please be vigilant, make sure you are locking all outside premises properly and locking up at night. Leave a light on if your property is going to be empty.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious please ring 101 or your local neighbourhood policing team.”