Grantham company hit with £200,000 fine over health and safety breach which saw employee die in fall

A Grantham business has been fined £200,000 for a breach of health and safety which saw an employee die in a fall from a cherry picker.

Colin Sale, a husband, father and grandfather, died in the incident on February 18, 2016, at the age of 64.

In a case brought forward by the Health and Safety Executive – which investigates workplace incidents – Fruehauf Ltd, based in Houghton Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, where three offences were admitted.

The tipper trailer manufacturer admitted failing to provide and maintain a safe working system as employees, including Mr Sale, repaired a Morris 10 tonne crane. It also pleaded guilty to failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of health and safety risks to employees and failing to make arrangements for the effective control, monitoring and review of preventative and protective health and safety measures of employees engaged in maintenance tasks.

The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,622.05 and a £170 victim surcharge. The court agreed that the firm be allowed to pay the debt at £15,000 a month.