Grantham man jailed after getting drunk on his birthday and beating up a friend

A Grantham man has been jailed after he got drunk and took drugs while celebrating his birthday before committing a ferocious attack on a friend.

James Bavister started drinking at 9.30am and was so much under the influence of alcohol he had no memory of his attack on Jagraj Singh Sanghera, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Bavister later told police that on a scale of one to 10 of drunkenness he was at a level of 14.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Bavister arrived at Mr Sanghera’s flat in Heathfield Road, Grantham, in the early hours of the morning demanding to be let in and threatening to smash down the door.

Mr Howes said: “The door was opened. The defendant delivered a number of punches to the victim’s head. Several blows landed.

“This was a determined and premeditated attack on a person in his own home in the early hours.”

Mr Sanghera suffered facial injuries including cuts and swelling. He had a large lump on his head.

Mr Howes told the court: “In interview the defendant said he had been drinking and had been taking drugs. He said he had no recollection of his actions but he had no issues with the victim.”

Bavister, 41, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon arising from the incident on August 6 this year. He was jailed for 14 months.

Stuart Lody, in mitigation, said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour. He knows he has behaved very badly indeed towards his friend and he is very sorry for that.

“It was his birthday. He organised a party and the complainant had been invited. Unfortunately he started his party too early that day. He started to consume alcohol and then added drugs to that until he reached a stage where he was out of it. He simply cannot remember what happened on that night.

“He has tried to turn his life around. He has come a long way already in rehabilitating himself into society.”