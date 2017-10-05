Grantham man sent for trial accused of stabbing teenager

A man has been charged following the alleged stabbing of a teenager in Grantham on September 17.

Roberts Ozols, 23, of Ivatt Court, Grantham, was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled drug.

He appeared before Lincoln magistrates and was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 23. He was remanded in custody. The incident happened near Costcutters on the Earlesfield Estate.