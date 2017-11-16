Grantham pair jailed over £2m cocaine supply plot fail in their bid to avoid paying £40,000 bill

Two men caged for their parts in a massive cocaine supply network centred on the Grantham area are facing up to confiscation bills totaling £40,000.

Marc Andrew Fardell, 30, and Jas Mark O’Connor, 31, were each jailed for 12 years at Nottingham Crown Court in July 2014.

They were both convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine over the £2 million plot.

The pair acted as henchmen in a “highly organised” supply chain linking Nottingham and Lincolnshire.

In all, around 45 kilos of cocaine were shifted to the Grantham area by the gang in 2012 and 2013.

Fardell was identified as receiving 42 drugs consignments, whilst O’Connor took deliveries around 19 times.

The pair were hauled back to the crown court in December 2015 when prosecutors applied for confiscation orders.

Fardell, of Hawthorne Court, Grantham, was ordered to pay £30,000, while O’Connor, of Shanklin Drive, Grantham, was hit with a £10,000 bill.

The pair’s cases reached the Appeal Court on Wednesday as each challenged the financial orders.

But Mr Justice King said the crown court judge was justified in finding that each of them had “hidden assets”.

Refusing permission to appeal, the judge added: “We consider that these are meritless applications.”