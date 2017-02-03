Grantham parents speak out after daughter’s abuser is jailed

The parents of a girl who was sexually assaulted have spoken out after her attacker was jailed.

The girl – who we cannot name for legal reasons – was assaulted in 2011 when she was 11 years old, but only told her parents last year.

As a result, Andrew Reid, aged 69, of Riverside apartments in Welham Street, Grantham, was arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a girl under the age of 13 at Lincoln Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

His victim, now aged 16 and living in Grantham, did not tell her parents about the assaults until she saw Reid in the town, making her panic. As soon as her parents knew, the police were contacted.

The girl’s parents say they were shocked when they finally found out about the assaults on their daughter. Her father says he is pleased Reid was jailed but believes he should have got a longer sentence.

He told the Journal: “When I first heard about it I wanted to string him up, but then thought best to let the police deal with it. They sent someone round the same night. We are really pleased with the way they have dealt with it.”

The girl’s mother said she was very upset when she heard from her daughter what had happened. She said: “I asked her why she was telling me about it at that time and she said it was because she had seen him (Reid) and it had brought it all back to her.”

The girl’s parents say she has coped well since, being in full-time education and having a weekend job.

Her father said: “I think she feels a lot more at ease knowing she will not see him again for some time. It was that one incident in town when she saw and then she panicked.

“We had to testify at the time and it was like walking on eggshells around her.

“She is doing well. She is a well-rounded person.

“But this is not something you should keep to yourself. We would say to anyone in this situation, call the police or get help.”

Detective superintendent Rick Hatton, head of the public protection unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “It is vital that victims of a sexual assault or rape contact us at the earliest opportunity. We have a team of specially trained officers and detectives that will provide victims with support and investigate incidents thoroughly. We fully understand the distress victims may be feeling and that they may be afraid to talk about what has happened, but all cases are treated with care and sensitivity.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual assault or rape, or know someone that has, please report it by calling 101. If someone doesn’t want to contact the police in the first instance, they should contact Spring Lodge on 01522 524 402.”

n In an emergency call 999. More information and advice can be found at www.lincs.police.uk