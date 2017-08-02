Grantham police ask for witnesses to crash on New Beacon Road

Police are asking for any witnesses who saw a crash between two cars on New Beacon Road in Grantham on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on New Beacon Road or Brittain Drive around 12.05pm on Sunday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a black Mini and a white Ford Focus. The Mini also hit one of the lamposts on New Beacon Road. No-one was injured.”
Anyone who did see the collision is asked to contact PC 483 Redgate by calling 101 and quoting incident number 212 of July 30.
