Grantham police officer injured in alleged assault

A Grantham police officer was allegedly assaulted at the town’s railway station on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 10.40am. The officer was slightly injured. The investigating officers would like to speak to any members of the public who witnessed the incident. In particular they would like to trace several people who physically intervened.

Carlos Da Cruz Cande, 20, from Barking has been charged with assault on a constable and possession of a bladed article. Another man, aged 19, also from Barking has also been arrested.

Any witnesses should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 118 of 30 March.