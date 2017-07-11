Grantham students’ bicycles stolen as they take part in sports day

Four bikes belonging to students at Priory Ruskin Academy have been stolen during a school sports day in Grantham.

The bikes were taken on Friday after they were left outside the South Kesteven Sports Stadium where the sports day was taking place.

Declan's Carrera mountain bike.

Amanda Brunton said her son, Declan, 14, was upset by the theft of his bike, a Carrera mountain bike, as it had been a Christmas present.

Mrs Brunton, of Harris Way, Grantham, said: “My son’s bike was locked up outside the stadium but they have cut through the lock. The bike was just five metres from the turnstiles.

“It was a Christmas present, but he has only been able to use it for a month and a half as he had broken his ankle. They break up on Friday so he will have no way of getting about in the summer.

“There is CCTV only 30m from there. There are so many cameras up there. Somebody must have seen something. There must have been thousands of people up there that day.”

Four bikes were stolen between 8am and 3.30pm on Friday. The thieves tries to take a fifth but did not cut through the chain.

Police say one of bikes was a red/orange carrera which was locked up but the lock was removed and the bike stolen. Another, a yellow carrera racing bike was not locked up.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 292 of Friday, July 7.