Grantham tyre company sentencing put back

The sentencing of a Grantham tyre company following the death of a worker has been postponed again.

Vacu-Lug Traction Tyres Ltd, of Great Gonerby, were due to be sentenced this week at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of forklift truck driver Stephen Woollas in July 2014.

In October, at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, Vacu-Lug admitted failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including Mr Woollas, because it failed to put in place arrangements for the wearing of seatbelts to control the risk of lethal or serious injuries in the event of a forklift truck overturning.

Sentencing was due to take place on Tuesday at Lincoln Crown Court but was put back to September.