Have you seen missing Lee?

Officers are concerned for a man who may be in Lincolnshire after going missing yesterday (Wednesday September 27).

Lee Parker was reported missing from the Wollaton area of Nottingham and police are worried for his safety.

Lee is white, of slim build and is around 5ft 11in tall. He has short, straight brown hair, tattoos on either side of his neck. He is believed to be wearing a Superdry jacket, jeans and trainers.

If you have seen Lee or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of 26 September 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.