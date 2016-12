Police are appealing for information regarding an attempted burglary on Dudley Road, Grantham, between 7.15pm and 7.20pm last Saturday (November 26).

An attempt to prise open the front door of a house was made by a group of four people who left in the direction of St Catherine’s Road.

The group were wearing jackets, hats and jeans.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Dc Ramsey at Grantham police station or ring 101 with the crime number 16000388047.