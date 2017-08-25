Lincolnshire Police deploys quadbikes in its fight against rural crime

Lincolnshire Police has welcomed two quadbikes into its ranks to help tackle rural crime.

The 800CC four-wheel-drive bikes will be deployed across the county to respond to hare coursing and other rural crimes.

The ‘bikes’ will help the force track and detain criminals as police officers use them to tackle even the most challenging terrains at speed. The quadbikes are just one part of a co-ordinated crackdown on countryside crimes which will also see 4x4s, police drones, night vision goggles and dog chipping detectors put to use.

The quadbikes are much faster than typical ones and are capable of in excess of 50mph. They also have excellent suspension enabling them to be ridden on even the most challenging terrain.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said: “These vehicles are a fantastic and game-changing addition to our fleet – they will give our officers a much better chance of catching criminals in the countryside. Those that live in the countryside will understand the pain and suffering caused by hare coursing, the despair at thefts of farming machinery and the distress at vandalism to heritage sites. These crimes will not be tolerated and our investment over the summer means we are ready to catch and prosecute those responsible.”

Superintendent Mark Housley, force lead for rural crime, said: “Previously there have been farm tracks that we haven’t been able to tackle in police cars. Lincolnshire has many of these and you can actually get from Boston to Cambridgeshire without using a road. There is now no escape for hare coursers. Along with our new 4x4 vehicles, these quadbikes will mean we can go off-road safely and at speed.

“Tackling hare coursing is a priority for us as victims are subjected to threats, violence and are left with their families feeling unsafe in their homes. It can also be linked to other crimes such as thefts and erratic driving putting lives at risk.

“Along with the 4x4s and drones, quadbikes will be deployed based on our intelligence, so please continue to report crime by calling 101 or 999 in a life-threatening emergency – you are our eyes and ears and help us be in the right place at the right time.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, says: “When I started my tenure as the police and crime commissioner I pledged to make rural community safety a priority and this investment in quad bikes is an important step in delivering on that promise.

“I am doing everything possible to ensure we find the funds to ensure our force is properly equipped for the task of keeping our communities safe.

“These new vehicles give our front line officers the capability to apprehend criminals wherever they are and will be a crucial tool in the fight against crime.”

For more information about Operation Galileo, wildlife and rural crime visit www.lincs.police.uk

You can also follow @LincsRuralCrime and #OpGalileo