Man accused of causing death by dangerous driving on A1 at Grantham is sent to crown court

A man accused of causing death by dangerous driving last year on the A1 will have his case heard at Lincoln Crown Court on May 3.

Kenneth Wallace, 53, from Stibbington, Cambridgeshire, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a road accident on the A1 at Grantham on September 13, 2016.

He appeared before Lincoln magistrates yesterday.

A 17-year-old boy from Leicester, who was riding a scooter on the northbound carriageway, died as a result of the incident which happened between the A607 and A52 junctions.