Man arrested after Belvoir Hunt hounds kill foxes is bailed by police again

A man arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting with a dog after two foxes were allegedly killed by Belvoir Hunt hounds has been re-bailed until March, while officers continue their investigations.

The 49-year-old man was arrested following the incident in the Scalford area, near Melton, on December 3. He is also suspected of criminal damage and assault, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The deaths are alleged to have happened while the Belvoir Hunt was riding in the area, in an event being policed by the Leicestershire force and also monitored by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Willy Bach. Campaign group Hunt Saboteurs were also involved, monitoring the hunt’s actions and taking pictures of the dead foxes.

It is illegal to hunt mammals with a dog under the Hunting Act 2004.