Man arrested and charged following spate of burglaries across businesses in Grantham

A man accused of being behind a number of burglaries at businesses across Grantham last month has been arrested and charged.

As reported by the Journal last week, a number of businesses were broken into and Lincolnshire Police were investigating links between them.

Lee Russell Gray, of Commercial Road, Grantham, is facing 12 charges relating to burglaries between January 10 and 19.

He is accused of:

* entering Grantham Car Shop, in Harlaxton Road, as a trespasser between January 10 and 13 and stealing two Pot Noodles, a torch and a drill;

* attempting to enter Brewers Decorator Centre, in Harlaxton Road, as a trespasser between January 10 and 13 with intent to steal;

* entering Castlegate Financial Management, in Castlegate, as a trespasser on January 11 and stealing a HP ProBook laptop;

* entering Grantham Railway Club, in Huntingtower Road, as a trespasser on January 12 and stealing £650 in cash;

* entering auto repair shop Reteuro, in Autumn Park Business Park, Dysart Road, as a trespasser on January 13 and stealing £600 in cash;

* entering Reel Cinema, in St Catherine’s Road, as a trespasser on January 16 and stealing a till tray;

* entering Café Indulgence, in Wyndham Park, as a trespasser on January 16 and stealing £280 in cash;

* entering Woodlines Ltd, in Commercial Road, as a trespasser on January 18 and stealing £100 in cash;

* entering a property in Commercial Road as a trespasser on January 19 and stealing £40 in cash;

* entering Belvoir Property Management, in London Road, as a trespasser between January 18 and 19 and stealing a laptop and camera;

* entering Living Health, in North Parade, as a trespasser on January 19 and stealing a handbag and £20 in cash;

* entering a wooden catering cabin at Priory Ruskin Academy, in Rushcliffe Road, as a trespasser between January 19 and 20 with intent to steal.

Gray, 33, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court and was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for trial on February 2. He was remanded in custody.