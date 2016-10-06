Man arrested following robbery of woman in Grantham Sainsbury’s car park

A man has been arrested following the robbery of a woman in her sixties.

The man in his thirties was arrested yesterday for the robbery in Sainsburys car park.

At around 9am the suspect took the handbag of the woman before making off in a vehicle he had parked in a disabled bay.

A police spokesman said: “We followed the vehicle and then pursued the suspect on foot before finding him hiding behind a fence in a garden in Elton Street. The woman was not injured in the incident and we are still trying to locate her handbag. The man has been released on bail for this offence pending further inquiries.”