Police have charged a man with three offences after a fatal collision on the A1 at Grantham.

Kenneth Wallace, 53, from Stibbington, Cambridgeshire, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a road accident on the A1 at Grantham on September 13, 2016.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on April 6 at 10am.