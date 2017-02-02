Man charged with driving offences after police chase through Grantham

A 20-year-old man has been charged with driving offences after he was pursued by police through Grantham.

Josh Green, aged 20, of Newark-on-Trent has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was refused bail and was due to appear before Nottingham Remand Court today. Mr Green also appears before the court in respect of breaching bail conditions, set by Nottingham Court on December 22 2016.

The car allegedly failed to stop for police on the A52 at Barrowby yesterday before it was finally abandoned in Fletcher Street in Grantham. The police helicopter was also used in the uruit.

A police spokesman said: “We have charged a 20-year-old man with driving offences following a vehicle failing to stop for police in both Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire yesterday. This follows a police pursuit yesterday between Newark and Grantham town centre.”