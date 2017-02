Two men have been arrested after their car failed to stop for police on the A52 at Barrowby.

The incident happened this morning at about 11.30am.

After it failed to stop police found the vehicle abandoned in Fletcher Street in Grantham. The police helicopter is reported to have been involved in the incident.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Following enquiries, two men have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.”