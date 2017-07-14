Murder trial: Man accused of murdering Marston teenager Hannah Pearson takes the stand

A former McDonald’s worker accused of strangling his pal’s 16-year-old girlfriend to death just hours after they met has told a court she died in a sex game gone wrong.

James Morton, who prosecutors say enjoyed choking women during sex, is alleged to have killed Marston teenager Hannah Pearson in a bedroom at the home in Newark he shared with his parents, but who were away on holiday at the time.

The naked and unconscious farmer’s daughter was rushed to hospital when Morton called 999 – but doctors pronounced her dead shortly after arrival.

Morton, 24, admits putting Pizza Express waitress Hannah, who had drunk so much she was struggling to stand, in bed then climbing in next to her and squeezing her throat.

However, he claims she was a willing participant who kissed him first, and says her death was a tragic accident.

Morton, who had lost his job at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant a week before Hannah died, denied any wrongdoing while giving evidence in his own defence at a Nottingham Crown Court trial.

Asked by Sean Smith QC, defending, if he meant to do Hannah any harm when he placed his hands around her neck, he replied: “No, not at all.”

He described how he had helped a fully-clothed Hannah into bed before stripping down to his boxer shorts and getting in alongside the teenager. He insisted he had got into the bed with no intention of having sex.

However, Morton claimed Hannah put her hand on his cheek and kissing him on the mouth. He admitted to jurors that he ‘responded’ to her advances, helping her undress before sitting across her. He then sat across her and put a hand around Hannah’s neck, telling her that if she didn’t like it she should ask him to stop.

He told the court: “I didn’t want her to feel unsafe or pressurised. She said it was ok so I carried on.”

Morton said he then put his other hand around Hannah’s throat and applied slightly more pressure, but moments later heard her give a “sharp intake of breath”.

He loosened his grip, ‘massaging’ her neck instead, but soon became alarmed because he couldn’t hear Hannah breathing and turned on a bedroom light.

Asked by Mr Smith what he saw in the lightened room, Morton replied: “Hannah was staring up at me. At that point I believed she was dead. Her eyes were glazed. Her lips had turned purple.”

Morton added he’d tried strangling a previous partner, and was ‘curious’ after ‘seeing it on a film’.

The court has heard that on the day she died Hannah met up with her boyfriend, Jed Hope, in a pub in Lincoln to celebrate Mr Hope’s 19th birthday on July 23 last year.

Morton, a ‘close’ friend of Mr Hope’s, was already at the pub when Hannah arrived. It was the first time she had met her alleged killer.

The trio drank in the pub and bought more alcohol at a convenience store before Morton, whose parents were away, invited the couple to his house.

Mr Hope said he could not afford the train fare but wasn’t allowed overnight visitors at his home so Hannah, who had told her mother she would be staying over at someone’s house, went alone – with the intention her boyfriend would join them there early the next morning.

Jurors heard that Morton’s parents were away from the house on holiday when Hannah died.

Prosecutor Michael Evans QC, opening the case last week, alleged Morton was responsible for Hannah’s death.

Mr Evans told jurors: “This was no accident. He was someone who increasingly enjoyed the sensation of strangling women. He knew it was dangerous, that is what turned him on.

“The defendant admitted to enjoying the sensation of strangling women during sex. He admitted enjoying the feeling of domination.

“We suggest, on the evidence you will hear, that it would have been obvious to him that he was causing really serious harm. We say that on this night, his increasing obsession with strangulation reached a different level.

“On his own account, he was sober, she was not. He was in control, she was not. And by his description, he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Morton denies murder. The trial continues.