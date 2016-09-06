‘Nasty assault’ on 16-year-old with metal pole in Grantham street

A man attacked a 16-year-old in the street with a metal pole leaving his victim needing six stitches, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Monday.

Nathan Joseph and another man approached the victim in Cambridge Street, Grantham, to discuss a bicycle which had been loaned to the teenager.

Ian Way, prosecuting, told the court: “The complainant was with two friends when he saw Nathan Joseph arrive at the scene holding a metal pole.

“The next thing the complainant remembers is being struck with the metal pole repeatedly. He was hit on the head.

“He made his way to a house and the door was shut. Blood was coming from his head.”

The victim was taken by ambulance to Grantham Hospital. He had lacerations to the side and back of his head.

When Joseph was arrested three days later he denied he was involved in any assault and denied carrying the metal pole.

But at court, Joseph ,22, of no fixed address, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon as a result of the incident on June 10, 2014.

He was given a 12-month jail sentence to run concurrently with a nine-year jail sentence he is currently serving. That was imposed in April after Joseph admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on an opposing player during a game of paintball at the centre in Ancaster.

Judge John Pini QC told him “This was a nasty assault using a metal pole causing quite unpleasant injuries.

“But this was two years and two months ago and you are now serving a nine-year sentence.”