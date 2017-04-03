New online system to report ‘low-level’ crime over county

A new system allowing people in South Holland and across Lincolnshire to report crimes online is now up and running.

It allows victims or witnesses of minor crime to follow a step-by-step process to report the incident and obtain a unique reference number.

People will be asked to leave a phone number or email address so that each incident can be filed and then followed up with contact from a police officer.

The new innovation is a joint initiative by Lincolnshire Police and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones who said: “This is a really exciting initiative and the project team have done a great job developing this new concept.

“I believe this is the first step in a long journey to modernize and innovate so we have a force capable of utilizing technology to engage with residents, forge partnerships with communities, fight crime and support victims.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the system is not a replacement for the non-emergency 101 number, but a response to the findings of other forces where around one in ten people have switched to reporting crime online.

The force also revealed that it deals with more than 14,000 calls per month, 20 per cent of which are 999 calls.

Superintendent Kieran English, head of contact management at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are currently working on a range of new ideas that harness new technology to improve the services offered to the public.

“We recognize that not everyone wants to engage with us in the same way and whereas some people prefer to speak directly to someone, others may prefer to contact us electronically.

“Any reporting of low-level crime done electronically will be dealt with within 24 hours.”