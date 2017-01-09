NEWSFLASH: Five men arrested following attacks on more than 60 vehicles around Melton

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damaage following attacks on more than 60 vehicles in Melton and surrounding villages.

The men, aged 18, 19, 20, 21 and 23, were taken into custody on Saturday and have now been released on police bail for further enquiries to be carried out.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We have received more than 60 reports of vehicles having their tyres slashed and rear windows smashed overnight on Sunday January 1 and Monday January 2.

“Nothing was stolen during the incidents. If you saw or heard anything which could be related to the damage, please contact us, as you may be able to provide information which could assist with our investigation.

“We would encourage anyone whose vehicle has been damaged and hasn’t yet reported it to police to do so.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 17*1402.