Officers hunt men in connection with theft of handbag from Grantham station

CCTV images of two men have been released by the British Transport Police (BTP) as they investigate the theft of a bus driver’s handbag.

Officers want to speak to the men about the theft of the bag at Grantham Railway Station yesterday (Tuesday), between 7.30am and 8.45am.

CCTV images released by the British Transport Police in connection with a theft at Grantham railway station.

Two men are alleged to have boarded the bus and grabbed the bag.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to the men shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference number 350 of November 21.