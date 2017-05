Police are appealing for a Grantham teenager to get in touch with them after he went missing on Thursday.

Police are appealing to 15 year-old Klaidas Kosinskas to make contact and let his family know he is safe and well.

Klaidas went missing from the Cornwall Close area in Grantham on April 27.

The teenager is described as 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build, with short, wavy brown hair.

It’s believed that he may have travelled to the Lincoln area.